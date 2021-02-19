BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BLK opened at $703.53 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $730.44 and a 200-day moving average of $652.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

