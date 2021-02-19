BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $712.59. 26,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

