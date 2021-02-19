BlackRock Inc. Purchases 159,271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,237,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $255.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

