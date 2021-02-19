BlackRock Inc. Purchases 159,974 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,447,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.90% of Regions Financial worth $1,377,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

