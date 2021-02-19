BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.20% of M&T Bank worth $1,338,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

NYSE MTB opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $170.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

