BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,138,121 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,430,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.44% of KeyCorp worth $1,352,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

