BlackRock Inc. Sells 273,298 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.52% of Dover worth $1,368,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.