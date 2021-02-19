BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,205,311 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,677,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,205,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.89% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,208,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

