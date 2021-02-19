BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 172.35 ($2.25). Approximately 270,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 185,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £137.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.35.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) Company Profile (LON:BRNA)

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

