Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockport

Blockport is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

