BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 46.9% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $336,339.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00065094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.70 or 0.00838224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00035485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.31 or 0.04966943 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.