Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.49 million and $442,991.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

