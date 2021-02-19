Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.
NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.