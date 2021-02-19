Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.