Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Shares Up 23.1%

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP)’s stock price was up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,581,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 154,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

