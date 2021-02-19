BMO Capital Markets Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to $18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $390.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

