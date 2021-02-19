BMO Capital Markets Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.57.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$180.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

