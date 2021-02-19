BMO Capital Markets Raises Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$35.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.62. 98,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,845. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.50. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$32.65.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

