BOLT Market Cap Reaches $8.44 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 79.7% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $388,581.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

