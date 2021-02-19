Bonded Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

