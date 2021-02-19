Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,259.79 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,936.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.