BOScoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $643.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $873,639.50 and approximately $643.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

