Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $110,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

