Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.