Bp Plc Has $18.24 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bp Plc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,221 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

LLY traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $202.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

