Bp Plc Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 191,807 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $101,374,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 333,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

