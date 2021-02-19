Bp Plc Purchases 12,551 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bp Plc grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 332,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.11. 8,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 163.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.