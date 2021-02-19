Bp Plc Sells 85,732 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85,732 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.43. 426,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

