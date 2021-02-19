Bp Plc Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $45,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 195,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.