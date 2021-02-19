Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

BRC traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $50.96. 4,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

