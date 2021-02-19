Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCR stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,277. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average of $256.77.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.