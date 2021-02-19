Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,528,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,945. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.