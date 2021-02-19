Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,401.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $166.62. 60,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,660. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

