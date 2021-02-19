Brian Leedman Sells 300,000 Shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Brian Leedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$74,400.00 ($53,142.86).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

