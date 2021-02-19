Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 588,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 398,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

