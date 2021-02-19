Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 588,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 398,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
