Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$15.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.03, with a volume of 14,879 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.03. The firm has a market cap of C$142.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.70%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

