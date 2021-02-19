Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73,144.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,743,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,278 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,504,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

