Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73,144.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,743,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,278 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,504,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
