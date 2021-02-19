Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal Purchases 250,000 Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,300.

ADD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.06. 741,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.

Get Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) alerts:

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.