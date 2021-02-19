Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $71.63. Approximately 1,336,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

