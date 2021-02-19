British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.36

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.36 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 468.70 ($6.12). British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at GBX 459.80 ($6.01), with a volume of 2,586,316 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BLND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Chris Grigg sold 180,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £855,000 ($1,117,062.97). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Insiders purchased 2,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,190 over the last quarter.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

