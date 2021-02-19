British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 (LON:BSC) was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.80 ($0.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £64.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

