Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $110,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $10.24 on Friday, reaching $493.50. 40,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,782. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $494.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

