Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $495.05

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $495.05 and last traded at $493.81, with a volume of 38855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.