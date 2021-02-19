Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $495.05

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $495.05 and last traded at $493.81, with a volume of 38855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.26.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.