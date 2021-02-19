Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading Up 5.9%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.14. 441,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 879,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

