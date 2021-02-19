Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $157.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $157.90 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after buying an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

