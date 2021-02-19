Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post $444.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.83 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

