Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce sales of $43.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.83 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $73.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $78.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $199.03 million, with estimates ranging from $191.30 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

