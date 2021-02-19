Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $297.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.11 million and the lowest is $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,766 shares of company stock worth $15,555,501. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLB opened at $93.79 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

