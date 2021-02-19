Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,899 shares of company stock worth $6,851,984 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 196.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.79.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

