Brokerages Expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will report $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SenesTech.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
