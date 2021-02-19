Brokerages Expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will report $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SenesTech.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SNES opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SenesTech (SNES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.