Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce $100.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $440.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

SVMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,676,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

